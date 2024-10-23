AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Selena Gomez says she has no plans for new music

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sorry, Selena Gomez fans. The singer has no plans for new music.

While speaking to Variety on behalf of her upcoming film Emilia Perez, Selena said she does not have anything new in the works when it comes to music.

“I currently don’t have anything, but I will say music is going to always be a part of me. So I don’t think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life,” Selena said.

The actress sings in Emilia Perez, and she spoke about how that was different from the singing she has done in her music career.

“It was a lot different,” Selena said. “Obviously, I released an album in Spanish, and I love performing and singing in Spanish, but this was very raw. They didn’t use auto-tune, so everything was very raw and real and that doesn’t mean everything sounded perfect, but it was nice.”

Selena also talked about the Oscar buzz she has been receiving for her performance in the film.

“I’m not trying to jinx it,” Selena said. “If anything, I’m just so happy. More than anything, I’m just so happy people are receiving this with an open mind and an open heart. I’m really grateful for this experience.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%