AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season

todayAugust 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Eric McCandless

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other. 

When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”

She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.” 

Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena?'”

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”

Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.” 

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%