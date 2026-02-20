AD
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift congratulate Olympic gold medalists

todayFebruary 20, 2026

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on January 31, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are showing their support for Olympic gold medalists.

Selena gave a shoutout to U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu, who won gold following her free skate on Thursday. The singer shared a post on Instagram of Alysa quoted as saying “where’s my lipstick?” along with a photo of her holding a lipstick from Selena’s Rare Beauty brand.

“Congratulations @alysaxliu. (She’s just like me fr),” Selena wrote.

Meanwhile, Taylor popped up in the Instagram comments of skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold in slalom Wednesday, and became the most decorated skier in Olympic history and the first U.S. skier to win three Olympic golds. Mikaela posted a photo of herself on the slopes, captioning it with the Taylor lyric, “my advice is always ruin the friendship.”

Taylor commented, “HISTORIC,” with three gold medal emojis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

