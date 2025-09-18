AD
Selena Gomez throws it all the way back to ‘Barney’ with new merch collection

todaySeptember 18, 2025

Selena Gomez in September, 2008 (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

There aren’t a lot of thirtysomething celebrities who would release a line of merch showing themselves as a 10-year-old — but then, most celebrities haven’t been in the biz as long as Selena Gomez.

The star has teamed with Complex for a new collection of throwback merch based on what she called on her Instagram Story “some of my favorite projects.” The merch features tees, tanks and sweatpants with images from Selena’s time on Barney & Friends: 10-year-old Selena is shown posing with the purple dinosaur, with the slogan “Selena X Barney Friends Forever.”

There’s also a collection of hoodies, tees and sweatpants based on Selena’s role on Wizards of Waverly Place, some with the slogan “Always Trouble.”

And in the less-innocent-project category, you can also buy hoodies and tees commemorating Selena’s role in the 2012 Harmony Korine film Spring Breakers. The back of the tee says, “Good girls gone bad.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

