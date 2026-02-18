Selena Gomez to be honored for philanthropy at Social Impact Summit

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Academy Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

Selena Gomez has won many awards for her acting and singing, and now she’s going to receive one for her philanthropic work via her Rare Beauty cosmetics line.

Selena will be honored at the 2026 Social Impact Summit X NYC, an event taking place at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology on March 30. The summit will feature panels and presentations “at the intersection of fashion, beauty, and purposeful advocacy,” according to a statement, and Selena will receive the Excellence in Beauty Philanthropy Award.

Selena’s Rare Beauty brand donates 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which Selena founded to “expand mental health services and education for young people everywhere.” The goal is to raise $100 million to support nonprofits around the world; so far, $20 million has been raised.

Women’s Wear Daily quotes Selena as saying the award is an “incredible honor” and adding, “Using my platform in a meaningful way has always been important to me.”

“I knew from the start that I wanted Rare Beauty to help create real change. For too long, people have faced mental health challenges without the support they deserve,” she says. “Through the brand and the Rare Impact Fund, we’re working together with partners to expand resources, reduce stigma and meet young people where they are.”