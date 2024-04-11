AD
Selena Gomez’s new movie musical ‘Emilia Perez’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

todayApril 11, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Not long ago, Selena Gomez posted a photo of herself with her co-stars in the upcoming movie Emilia Perez and wrote, “Love my little family. Our movie will come out… [well] idk lol.” Well, now we do know when it’s coming out.

Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language movie musical directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month. On Instagram, Selena posted a photo of herself in the film and wrote, “I’ve been waiting to show you guys this one!! I’m beyond grateful Emilia Pérez … will premiere at @festivaldecannes in May!”

The film, described as a “musical crime comedy,” is about a lawyer who has to help a Mexican cartel leader undergo sex reassignment surgery, both so he can evade the law and, as IMDb puts it, “become the woman he’s always dreamed of being.” The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez and trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón in the title role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

