Seniors Ross and Cervantes Shine – Mountaineers Win Final Home Contest

Senior Night belonged to seniors Kamden Ross and Beau Cervantes , who combined for 66 of Schreiner’s 86 points in an 86-78 win over Texas Lutheran. Ross poured in a career-high 40 points, adding 10 rebounds and a timely block, while Cervantes delivered 25 points, five boards, four assists, and no turnovers in 35 minutes. Their production epitomized why they are part of the winningest class in Schreiner history.

The Mountaineers (now winners of seven straight) exploded out of the gate, jumping to a quick 7-0 lead. After Cervantes drained a three and Ross converted a pair of free throws, Texas Lutheran used its size on the offensive glass—snaring 19 offensive rebounds overall—to stay within striking distance. TLU ultimately grabbed a 36-35 lead at halftime, with Jonah Johnson beginning his long-range barrage and Easton Allen patiently picking his spots..

After intermission, the game picked up pace. Schreiner used a quick spurt, capped by a C.J. Ward tip-in, to regain the edge at 42-36. But TLU refused to go away, leaning on Johnson’s three-point shooting—he would finish 6-for-11 from beyond the arc for a team-high 26 points off the bench. The Bulldogs eventually inched ahead 72-68 with under five minutes remaining. That’s when Kamden Ross seized control, scoring 11 of his career-high 41 points in crunch time. Ross was relentless in the paint and on the boards, notching another double-double with 10 rebounds and swatting away a key shot on defense. Cervantes calmly sank free throws to help fuel an 18-6 run that finally put the game out of reach. Along the way, Mario Johnson (six rebounds), Justin Gooden (six points, one steal, one block), and Camden Hyman (a clutch three-pointer, four rebounds, two steals) each provided pivotal plays. In the final seconds, Ross soared for a dunk, another memorable chapter to a remarkable season. With the win, Schreiner moved to 11-3 in the conference and 18-5 overall, extending its winningest season in school history.

Schreiner will be on the road for their final two conference games next weekend against Colorado College and St. Thomas, the #2 and #1 teams, respectively, in the Gold Division of the SCAC. The games are a likely preview of the SCAC Conference Championship, with all three teams having clinched their spot in the tournament.