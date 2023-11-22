AD
Buck Country Music News

Serve up Niko Moon’s snickerdoodle cookies this holiday

todayNovember 22, 2023

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Stagecoach

It’s time to shake up your baked treats this festive season with Niko Moon‘s snickerdoodle cookies.

The “Good Time” singer has shared the recipe for his favorite cookies on the first episode of the holiday edition of his YouTube series, STIR CRAZY.

Cinnamon, sugar, eggs and butter are some of the ingredients you’ll need. Once everything has been made, mixed and prepared, pop it in the oven to bake for nine minutes.

“I love cinnamon because my grandma used to make me cinnamon toast as a kid, especially during the holiday times. She used it [in] a lot of her cooking but especially that cinnamon toast,” Niko shares in the video. “That’s why they say, ‘It tastes better when there’s love put in it,’ and that’s very true.”

For the full recipe, check out Niko’s latest YouTube video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

