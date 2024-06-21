AD
National News

Service restored to Amtrak, NJ Transit after earlier suspension

todayJune 21, 2024

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, resumed on Thursday evening after train service was suspended for over two hours as crews worked to restore power in the New York area, Amtrak said.

“Significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking,” Amtrak said in a statement to passengers after service was restored.

The outage included trains in and out of New York Penn Station, Amtrak said.
 

Service Update: As of 5:30 PM ET, power has been restored, and all rail service has resumed between New Haven (NHV) and Philadelphia (PHL). Significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking.

— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 20, 2024

New Jersey Transit resumed service of its trains into Penn Station after it also had to suspend service in the afternoon due to the Amtrak issue.
 

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 1 hour and 30-minute delays due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 20, 2024

An unrelated brush fire was impacting wire repairs, according to Amtrak and NJ Transit.

The outage was reported shortly after Amtrak warned that the extreme heat in the Northeast might force trains to slow down, causing up to one-hour delays. It was not immediately clear if the service suspension was caused by the heat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

