AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Several injured after ‘chemical agent,’ fireworks caused mass exodus at Baltimore pride event

todayJune 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK

(BALTIMORE) — Several people were injured as they attempted to flee a Baltimore pride event after a “chemical agent” was released and fireworks were set off in a crowd Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police. 

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers stationed for Pride Parade festivities were informed that a possible chemical agent, potentially mace, hair spray, or another agent was released into the crowd gathered in front of the main music stage, according to police. 

Fireworks were also set off at the same location, causing a mass exodus that left several people injured as they attempted to flee the area. 

Fire officials treated those individuals and the event was subsequently shut down. 

Police did not share how many people were injured in the mass exodus. 

Authorities are still working to confirm what type of chemical agent was used and are “diligently reviewing” surveillance video to piece together the series of events. Police say they do not believe this was a targeted attack. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%