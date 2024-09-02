AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Several people shot outside Ohio high school reunion, investigators say

todaySeptember 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CLEVELAND) — Multiple people were shot outside the Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Ohio, early on Monday, investigators said.

The number of people who were injured and their conditions were not yet known, East Cleveland Police told ABC News’ Cleveland affiliate WEWS. The injured were transported to University Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. on Monday during a reunion event at the high school, investigators said.

The shooting prompted a response from multiple jurisdictions, including local police and emergency services.

East Cleveland City Council President Twon Billings told WEWS that the Shaw High School reunion is a weekend-long event that brings together graduations and community members of all ages.

Billings told WEWS he was devastated by the shooting, and suggested that a local police shortage affected the events that transpired Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%