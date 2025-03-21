AD
Entertainment News

‘Severance’ renewed for season 3

todayMarch 21, 2025

Courtesy Apple TV+

The mysterious and important work will continue: Severance is hired for another season.

AppleTV+ announced that the mind-splitting workplace thriller will be back for season 3 shortly after the season 2 finale episode was released.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Ben Stiller. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Adam Scott, who stars as Mark S. on the show, added, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, [creator] Dan [Erickson], the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey, also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

The show follows co-workers at a cult-like company who volunteer for a procedure that separates their work life and home life memories. It also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

