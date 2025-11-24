AD
Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter announce 2026 UK shows

todayNovember 24, 2025

Frank Carter performs with Glen Matlock and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols at O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26, 2024 in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced a run of U.K. shows for 2026.

The dates will take place July 11, July 12 and Aug. 2 in Halifax, Manchester and Scarborough, England, respectively, with a stop in Cardiff, Wales, in between on Aug. 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com.

The current incarnation of the Pistols features original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, plus Carter on vocals in place of frontman John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon.

The Pistols and Carter were set to launch a U.S. tour in September, but the outing was postponed due to Jones breaking his wrist. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

