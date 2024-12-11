AD
Buck Country Music News

Shaboozey added as ‘Billboard’ Music Awards performer

todayDecember 11, 2024

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Shaboozey is set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.

He joins previously announced performers Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims and more.

Shaboozey’s up for six BBMA awards: Top New Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Country Song, Top Selling Song, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Streaming Song for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Other country artists with nods include Jelly, Megan, Luke CombsPost MaloneLainey WilsonChris StapletonBailey Zimmerman, Zach Brown Band and Kenny Chesney.

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.

If you missed Shaboozey’s CMA Awards performance of “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Highway,” you can rewatch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

