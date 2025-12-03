AD
Buck Country Music News

Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen top ‘Billboard’ year-end country charts

todayDecember 3, 2025

Shaboozey performs at the 2024 CMA Awards (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Billboard is trickling out its year-end charts, and when it comes to country, Morgan Wallen and Shaboozey ruled.

The Billboard chart year runs from Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025. The publication has shared the top 10 slots on its 2025 Year-End Top Country Albums chart, and Morgan grabbed the top three positions with, respectively, I’m the Problem, One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album.  

Post Malone‘s F1-Trillion was at #4, followed by Jelly Roll‘s Beautifully Broken and Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

Slots 7, 8 and 9 were filled by three Zach Bryan albums — American Heartbreak, Zach Bryan and The Great American Bar Scene — while Zach Top rounded out the top 10 with Cold Beer and Country Music.

On the 2025 Year-End Hot Country Songs chart, the #1 song was Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” That’s followed by Morgan’s “Love Somebody” and “I’m the Problem” at #2 and #3; his duet with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” at #4; and “Just In Case” at #5.

Then it was back to Shaboozey with “Good News” at #6, followed by Morgan’s duet with Tate McRae, “What I Want”; Bailey Zimmerman‘s duet with BigXthaPlug, “All the Way”; Morgan’s “I Got Better”; and, finally, Zach Top with “I Never Lie.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

