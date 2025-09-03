AD
Buck Country Music News

Shaboozey’s ‘Good News’ takes him to the top

todaySeptember 3, 2025

Shaboozey’s “Good News” (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Shaboozey now has his second #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay ranking, as “Good News” ascends to the top of the chart.

The track is from 2024’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which also spawned his breakthrough smash, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

It spent seven weeks at the top starting in August 2024, besting Carrie Underwood. Previously, she held the record for the longest stay at #1 with a debut single with 2006’s “Jesus Take the Wheel.” 

Shaboozey’s recently been teasing new music, posting “Someone Say New Album???” on his Instagram, along with photos in the studio. In the meantime, expect to hear his collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Amen,” on country radio, as it’s just begun its chart journey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

