AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Shakira talks split from Gerard Piqué: “It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest”

todayJune 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Shakira is opening up about her split from ex-husband Gerard Piqué.

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Shakira detailed how she felt after the pair announced their breakup in June 2022.

“The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times,” Shakira said.

“It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest,” Shakira continued. “And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me.”

Shakira said several famous friends checked in on her during that rough period, including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin. Out of support, Chris once sent her a picture of a shattered vase glued back together.

“Kintsugi — you’re going to be so much stronger once this is over,” Chris told Shakira at the time, referencing a Japanese style of art.

“That’s the ­metaphor. That you break, and then you get fixed with gold, and you’re more beautiful than you were before,” Martin said. “For anyone going through a hard time, me included at times, that’s a really powerful thing to hold on to.”

Returning to music has brought Shakira out of her heartbreak, she says.

“This has been a journey back to myself and the way there was through my music,” Shakira said. “I’m in a moment where the worst has happened, and this process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence in me.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%