Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain dolls up with her own Barbie

todayMarch 7, 2024

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC

To celebrate its 65th anniversary and International Women’s Day (March 8), Mattel, Inc. is honoring Shania Twain and seven other global storytellers with its new Role Model series.

“I am honoured to be recognised as a Barbie role model – I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!!” Shania shares on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her doll. “All I’ve wanted to do my whole life is tell stories of empowerment, independence and self-expression through my songwriting, getting to do that and inspire women and girls along the way is the dream… everything else is a beautiful bonus!”

“It means a lot to expand my responsibility as a role model into the Barbie world, thank you @barbie and Mattel for creating this reflection of me,” she adds. “I love her!!”

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” Senior VP of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger says.

For more information, head to shop.mattel.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

