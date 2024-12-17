Shania Twain locks in seven summer shows: See the dates

Shania Twain has announced seven new shows for the summer.

The trek kicks off July 19 in Buffalo, New York, and includes stops in Bangor, Hershey and Jacksonville before wrapping Aug. 1 in Hollywood, Florida.

“Before I lock myself away in the studio to begin the next chapter, I’m going back home to enjoy the Canadian summer and play some festivals!” Shania shares on Instagram. “After two years of sold out shows and unforgettable memories it feels right to close the queen of me tour era with a big celebration so I’ve added some extra bonus shows in Summer 2025!!”