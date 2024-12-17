AD
Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain locks in seven summer shows: See the dates

todayDecember 17, 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

Shania Twain has announced seven new shows for the summer.

The trek kicks off July 19 in Buffalo, New York, and includes stops in Bangor, Hershey and Jacksonville before wrapping Aug. 1 in Hollywood, Florida.

“Before I lock myself away in the studio to begin the next chapter, I’m going back home to enjoy the Canadian summer and play some festivals!” Shania shares on Instagram. “After two years of sold out shows and unforgettable memories it feels right to close the queen of me tour era with a big celebration so I’ve added some extra bonus shows in Summer 2025!!”

Shania’s had a busy past two years, with 2023’s Queen Of Me Tour and this year’s COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency, which wraps with its final shows in February.

Tickets to Shania’s newly announced seven shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, visit shaniatwain.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

