Shawn Mendes claims, “I don’t really see or care what people say about my relationships”

Anthony Wilson

If you’re a pop music fan and you’ve been online at all in the past month or so, you know that fans think Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter‘s new albums are about Shawn Mendes, and each other. But according to Shawn, he’s somehow unbothered by all the rumors about his past and present relationships.

While appearing on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Shawn says carrying on a relationship in the spotlight has been “brutal.” However, he adds, “I don’t really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it’s honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself.”

“It’s crazy, man. This is not a movie,” he adds. “This is real life. This is real love and love is confusing and hard.”

Shawn tells Jay that he feels that he and ex Camila have “done the best job at preserving our private lives” and “have worked extremely hard to just protect each other,” which he says they’ve done through “immense honesty” and “over-communication.”

“As long as we’re good, we’re good,” he tells Shetty. “All the noise is just noise.” He didn’t mention Sabrina.

Shawn also tells Shetty he canceled his tour in 2022 because he realized he had no life other than his career, so he had nothing to “lean into” where he could “find that balance … when things were getting hard.”

“And I knew there was only one way of doing that. And it was by just like creating a life,” he notes. “And so yeah, canceling that tour was by far the hardest decision of my life and by far the greatest decision of my life. And it gave me a life.”

Shawn’s new album Shawn is out Oct. 18.