Shawn Mendes joins MTV VMA lineup

todayAugust 27, 2024

Anthony Wilson

Shawn Mendes has been added to the lineup of the MTV VMAs.

The Canadian star and two-time VMA winner will give viewers the first televised performance of the songs from his new album, Shawn, due out Oct. 18.  This will be Shawn’s first performance on the show since 2021, but he also performed in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

If you believe online gossip, things might get a bit awkward during the telecast, given that Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello are both part of the lineup, as well. Several songs on Sabrina’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, were reportedly inspired by a brief relationship with Shawn and his subsequent reunion with his former longtime girlfriend Camila. Shawn and Camila broke up again about a month later.

LL Cool J and Latin stars Karol G and Anitta have also joined the lineup of the show, which will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

