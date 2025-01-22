AD
Buck Country Music News

Shay Mooney + wife Hannah welcome baby #4

todayJanuary 22, 2025

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah have welcomed their fourth child, Aubrey Ellis Mooney.

“7 lbs 9 ounces + perfectly healthy! Thank you Jesus for another miracle!” Hannah captioned her joint Instagram post, which featured first-look photos of their newborn baby girl.

“God has truly chosen you to raise mighty men of faith,” Gabby Barrett commented. “Your home is a testament to His blessings and your strength. Congratulations and many blessings sweet Hannah!”

Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany also wrote, “Awww [four heart exclamation emojis] congratulations guys!!!”

Aubrey joins her older brothers Asher James, 8, Ames Alexander, 5 and Abram Shay, 2.

Dan + Shay recently celebrated their 11th No. 1 single with “Bigger Houses,” the title track of their 2023 album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

