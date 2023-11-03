AD
Mike FM Music News

Sheryl Crow announces new album ahead of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

todayNovember 3, 2023

The Valory Music Group

Sheryl Crow is ready to drop some new music. The singer just announced she’ll release a new album titled Evolution on March 29.

The album features nine new songs, including the just-released first single, “Alarm Clock,” which Crow co-wrote with the album’s producer Mike Elizondo and Emily Weisband.

You can listen to “Alarm Clock” now via digital outlets and watch the lyric video on YouTube.

Evolution is a bit of a surprise for fans, since Crow previously said she had no intention of releasing any more albums after 2018’s Threads.

“This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it,” she says. “But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.” 

The album news comes as Crow is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, November 3, at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Sheryl is set to perform during the induction ceremony and confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she’ll be joined by Olivia Rodrigo.

Sheryl Crow’s Evolution is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

