Sheryl Crow to play benefit show ahead of premiere of gun control doc she executive produced

Abramorama / Artist for Action

At her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction last month, Sheryl Crow invited legendary guitarist Peter Frampton to perform with her. Now, the two will team up again for a benefit concert ahead of the premiere of A Father’s Promise, a documentary about gun control that she executive produced.

On December 7 in New York City, Sheryl, Peter and Kevin Bacon, along with other members of the Artist for Action Coalition, will hold a summit to discuss ways to prevent gun violence. That will be followed by the concert, which will be filmed as its own documentary. Tickets are available via Tickets.NYU.edu.

Proceeds go to Sandy Hook Promise, the charity that was established after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to help prevent future episodes of gun violence.

Mark Barden, one of the founders of Sandy Hook Promise, is the subject of A Father’s Promise, which will premiere December 8 at Look Cinemas in Manhattan. Barden, a professional musician, lost his son in the Sandy Hook shooting. He rediscovered his passion for music after becoming an activist and started The Promise Band, which uses the healing power of music to help bring about social change.

The film features musical performances and interviews from musicians from the worlds of rap, rock and country, including Sheryl, as well as music by Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison and Steve Winwood, among others.