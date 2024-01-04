AD
Entertainment News

Shia LaBeouf confirmed into Catholic Church

todayJanuary 4, 2024

ABC

As previously reported, formerly embattled Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf has been committed to changing his ways, and apparently, the now clean-and-sober star has turned over a new leaf spiritually as well.

According to a Facebook post from the religious order known as the Capuchin Franciscan friars, the star received the sacrament of Confirmation into the Catholic Church over the weekend. 

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the order noted in the post, along with a photo of the star smiling with a priest who confirmed him and his confirmation sponsor.

The post noted Shia’s “deep commitment to his faith journey,” adding that while the Fury star is “known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry [he] has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

The actor’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the Catholic News Agency that the ceremony happened last Sunday and that LaBeouf plans to become a Catholic deacon “in the future.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

