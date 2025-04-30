AD
‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026

todayApril 30, 2025

FX

Shōgun season 2 will start filming in early 2026.

FX Entertainment has announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will begin production on season 2 in January 2026. It will film in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shōgun is the most-viewed program in the history of FX. It was based on James Clavell‘s novel of the same name. A writers room led by creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks has created an entirely original new chapter in the story for season 2, based on the characters created by Clavell.

Part two of Shōgun takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. It tells the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, and English pilot John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Season 2 will continue “the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined,” according to an official synopsis.

In addition to returning to their roles, Sanada and Jarvis will serve as executive producer and co-executive producer on the series, respectively.

The first season of Shōgun, which is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+, set the record for the most Emmy Awards won by a series in a single season with 18 wins.

Sanada recently spoke with reporters on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala, where he talked about the pressure of living up to the success of the first season.

“Since we got a great reaction and numbers or award[s], you know, our pressure is getting higher, of course. But I think that’s going to be a good motivation,” Sanada said. “Pressure, but also pressure always can be a power — energy. So, I hope we can do it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

