Shooter dead, 2 other students hospitalized after shooting at Colorado high school: Sheriff

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — A student who authorities say opened fire at his Colorado high school, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself, has died, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The gunfire at Evergreen High School broke out at about 12:24 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Three students were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the gunfire, including the suspected shooter, who was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect died in a post on social media Wednesday evening.

Authorities have not publicly released his identity.

One of the wounded students with non-life-threatening injuries was released Wednesday night, with the second wounded student remaining in critical condition, hospital officials said on Thursday.

A fourth student was also transported to the hospital, but with an unknown injury, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated” by the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence,” Polis said.

After the shooting, the school was placed in a lockdown and officials swept the campus.

“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley at an earlier news conference.

Kelley said she could not provide any other details about the suspected shooter, including the suspect’s age or gender.

“I don’t know if our suspect is even old enough to drive,” Kelley said.

She said authorities were seeking a warrant for the student’s home and locker.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was armed with a revolver handgun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was “aware on the tragic situation unfolding near Denver,” with officials providing “full support of local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.”

After the shooting, hundreds of police officers were on the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.

Parents were asked to reunite with students at Bergen Meadow Elementary.