Shooting at Trump rally was a ‘scary moment’: Pennsylvania Senate candidate

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Dave McCormick, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee who attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, called the shooting a “scary moment.”

“The president was taken off the stage, and there was a real confusion of what was going on, whether there were multiple shooters, whether the shooting was done … an inch difference and the president would have been dead. Was a very scary moment,” McCormick told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos, describing his view from the crowd.

