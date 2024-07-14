AD
National News

Shooting at Trump rally was a ‘scary moment’: Pennsylvania Senate candidate

todayJuly 14, 2024

Background
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Dave McCormick, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee who attended former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, called the shooting a “scary moment.”

“The president was taken off the stage, and there was a real confusion of what was going on, whether there were multiple shooters, whether the shooting was done … an inch difference and the president would have been dead. Was a very scary moment,” McCormick told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos, describing his view from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

