National News

Shooting incident reported near JBSA-Lackland Base, officials say

todayAugust 17, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(SAN ANTONIO) — The main gate to U.S. Air Force Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has reopened after an off-base shooting incident early Saturday.

Guards at the gate discharged their weapons in the incident, but there was no active threat to the base and no one from the base sustained any injuries, according to an official.

“The incident involved unidentified members in a sedan shooting at members of JBSA security forces team while performing duties at Chapman Annex Gate,” Air Base Wing Public Affairs said in a statement.

“We can confirm that it was an off-base incident at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex main gate that prompted a response from our security forces. There was no active threat to the installation. We did not sustain any injuries. We’re working to confirm some other details,” an official told ABC News earlier Saturday.

The San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation into what officials called an “aggravated assault.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

