National News

Shooting reported at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston: Police

todayFebruary 11, 2024

Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, according to Houston police.

It appears “a possible shooter is down,” shot by one of the deputies at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said some Harris County deputies also work at the church as a part-time job.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, “Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.
That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.

— Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

