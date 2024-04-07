Shotgun Competes at ACUI National Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University shotgun team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the 2024 ACUI National Championship, held at the National Shooting Complex.

Over four days of competition, the Mountaineers finished in 4th place as a team out of seven programs competing at the Division 1 level.

Lindenwood University 2919/3000 Texas A&M University 2919/3000 William Penn University 2882/3000 Schreiner University 2832/3000 Jacksonville University 2806/3000 Clemson University 2789/3000 University of Maryland 2414/3000

Schreiner would also finish with two individuals receiving individual award, Matthew Kutz (Junior / Goliad, TX) won Men’s Open Class 3rd place and Brandon Martin (Sophomore / Parker, TX) won Men’s AA Class 3rd place. Schreiner also had three individuals receive 2024 ACUI Second Team All-American honors, Matthew Kutz, Brandon Martin, and Tyler Cassara, and one individual receive 2024 ACUI All-American Honorable Mention honors, AJ Bovee.

The Mountaineers will return to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the Triple J Classic.

