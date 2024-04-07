AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Shotgun Competes at ACUI National Championship

todayApril 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University shotgun team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the 2024 ACUI National Championship, held at the National Shooting Complex.

Over four days of competition, the Mountaineers finished in 4th place as a team out of seven programs competing at the Division 1 level.

  1. Lindenwood University            2919/3000
  2. Texas A&M University                2919/3000
  3. William Penn University          2882/3000
  4. Schreiner University               2832/3000
  5. Jacksonville University             2806/3000     
  6. Clemson University                   2789/3000
  7. University of Maryland             2414/3000

Schreiner would also finish with two individuals receiving individual award, Matthew Kutz (Junior / Goliad, TX) won Men’s Open Class 3rd place and Brandon Martin (Sophomore / Parker, TX) won Men’s AA Class 3rd place. Schreiner also had three individuals receive 2024 ACUI Second Team All-American honors, Matthew Kutz, Brandon Martin, and Tyler Cassara, and one individual receive 2024 ACUI All-American Honorable Mention honors, AJ Bovee.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the Triple J Classic.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%