Entertainment News

‘Shrinking’ back in session in season 2 trailer

todaySeptember 26, 2024

Apple TV+

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped a trailer to the second season of its Emmy-nominated dramedy Shrinking, which returns on Oct. 16.

The sneak peek of the sophomore season shows recent widower Jimmy (Jason Segel) trying to reconnect with his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). 

“I think that Alice is worried about me,” he confides in Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Paul Rhoades. “That’s rough to realize your kid knows how fragile you are,” Ford deadpans. 

Alice says about her dad, “I can’t help thinking he’s gonna go back to the way he was after mom died.” 

Rhoades warns, “If you don’t truly deal with your past, it comes back for you, and then ‘Boom!'”

The trailer also shows Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner behind bars. “I pushed my husband off a cliff,” she says. “I’m a psycho with good hair.”

“I like the ‘good hair’ part,” Jimmy offers cheerfully.

Rhoades, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, is facing his fears as he continues his relationship with his neurologist, played by Wendie Malick

Later, Jimmy tells Rhoades they should be working together, “Like Batman and Robin,” offering, “You even sound like him!” 

Christa Miller and Jessica Williams also star in season 2, as do Luke Tennie, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley. As reported, Ted Lasso co-star and Shrinking co-creator Brett Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season 2.

The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes on Oct. 16, followed by one new episode every Wednesday until its finale on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

