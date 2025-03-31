AD
Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations

todayMarch 31, 2025

A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,000 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties. (Cal Fire)

(BISHOP, CA) — A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,250 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties.

The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. PT near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road north of Bishop, California, a city east of Fresno, according to Cal Fire.

Officials named the fast-moving blaze the Silver Fire.

It remained at 0% containment as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Cal Fire said Sunday evening that the blaze crossed Highway 6, threatening multiple structures and power lines.

There are no known injuries associated with the fire, officials said.

Fighting the blaze was impacted by strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at Bishop Airport, according to Cal Fire, which noted extreme turbulence grounded some firefighting aircraft.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued windy conditions for the region, with a High Wind Warning in effect through Monday evening.

ABC News’ Timmy Truong and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

