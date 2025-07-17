AD
Mike FM Music News

Simon Cowell searches for the next boy band in new Netflix show

todayJuly 17, 2025

Simon Cowell is hoping to recreate the magic of One Direction.

The music mogul has a new show with Netflix, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, where he’ll try to find the next boy band superstars.

Simon helped launch the careers of One Direction and girl groups Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. He’s served as judge on a variety of music competition series, including Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor and The X Factor UK, and Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

According to Tudum, the new unscripted series will give viewers “an even more intimate look at Cowell’s process and unparalleled ability to identify and foster talent.” The six-episode series will follow the process “from raw open casting calls to the release of the group’s debut single.”

Simon Cowell: The Next Act will debut on Netflix in December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

