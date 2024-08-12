Simone Biles, Suni Lee share messages to Jordan Chiles after bronze medal overturned

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Simone Biles celebrate after team USA won the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris, July 30, 2024. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Simone Biles and Suni Lee took to social media to share support for teammate Jordan Chiles after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled that Chiles’ bronze medal for her gymnastic floor exercise would be returned and reallocated to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Sunday that it would be appealing the decision to award the medal to Bărbosu, saying in a statement: “We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal.”

Biles posted an Instagram story of her and Chiles embracing with white hearts across the top of the photo.

“Sending you so much love, Jordan,” Biles wrote in her post. “Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!”

Lee also posted an Instagram story reposting USA Gymnastics’ statement on the ruling reversal.

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges??” wrote Lee. “Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo.”

“U have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be Olympic champion,” she wrote, adding a flower emoji.

Chiles also posted on social media on Saturday as the appeal was unfolding.

Chiles posted a story with broken heart emojis followed by another, saying she would be leaving social media for the moment.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she wrote.

The decision by the FIG to award Bărbosu third place comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) voided an appeal made by Team USA that was made at the event and resulted in Chiles’ placing third, with CAS citing a rule that the appeal on Chiles’ score was “raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline.”

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise,” USA Gymnastics wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday after the ruling was delivered, adding: “Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.”