AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Simple Minds dropping new live album, ‘Live in the City of Diamonds’, in April

todayFebruary 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
BMG

Simple Minds are giving fans a taste of their live show with a new live album coming in April.

Live in the City of Diamonds is a recording of the band’s April 6, 2024, sold-out concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and is the third in a trio of Live in the City albums, following 1987’s Live in the City of Lights and 2019’s Live in the City of Angels.

As a preview of the album, the band has dropped a live performance of their classic hit “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” which is available now.

“All we wanted was to be in ‘a great live band’ and to spend our lives taking our music with us around the world,” Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr shares. “Decades later we still relish that challenge every night on tour. Live in The City of Diamonds captures both the spirit and fever of Simple Minds live at this moment in time.”

Live in the City of Diamonds will be released April 25 in a variety of formats, including a two-CD set with 24 tracks and a 24-page book, a two-LP black vinyl set with 18 tracks and a two-LP clear glitter vinyl set, also with 18 tracks. All formats are available for preorder now.

Simple Minds are set to launch their Alive & Kicking tour, featuring special guests Soft Cell and Modern English, on May 16 in Ridgefield, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at simpleminds.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%