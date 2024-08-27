AD
“Sincere apologies”: Hozier postpones two shows due to vocal issues

todayAugust 27, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

Hozier‘s current tour has gone from “Too Sweet” to sour. 

He’s had to postpone two shows due to vocal issues caused by a recent illness: Aug. 27 in Billings, Montana, and Aug. 28 in Casper, Wyoming. On social platform X, he thanked fans for their “kind support” while he’s been struggling vocally while “getting over a recent virus.” He wrote, “My voice just isn’t getting the chance it needs to recover properly.”

Noting that “it breaks my heart” to postpone the shows, he added that he has to “give my health and vocal chords [sic] every chance of recovery for the sake of the rest of the tour.” He plans to reschedule the shows, he said. Tickets will be honored, but refunds are also available.

“I hope you can accept my sincere apologies for any inconvenience this causes,” he added. “Thank you for your support and understanding.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

