Singles from The Beatles, Ringo Starr available for Singles Day

ABC

Monday, Nov. 11 — 11/11 — is apparently Singles Day because it’s 1-1-1-1, and some special singles have just been released to mark the occasion.

Capitol Records has dropped two special vinyl releases from The Beatles: the group’s most-recent single, “Now and Then,” with the 1962 single version of “Love Me Do” in black, clear and light blue vinyl, and a Revolver special-edition box set featuring four LPs and a 7-inch bonus EP.

There’s also Ringo Starr‘s 45 RPM Singles Collection, featuring three 7-inch singles, which was previously available for Record Store Day.

There are also four Singles Day releases from ABBA, as well as classic holiday tunes from Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. They are all available at shop.capitolmusic.com.