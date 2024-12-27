AD
National News

Sinkhole on New Jersey interstate was caused by collapse of abandoned mineshaft

todayDecember 27, 2024

WABC

(WHARTON, N.J.) — A sinkhole on a northern New Jersey interstate that’s closed eastbound traffic for over 24 hours was caused by a collapse of abandoned mineshaft, officials said.

Interstate 80 eastbound in Wharton is closed and will stay closed until further notice as sinkhole repairs continue, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said on Friday.

Crews responded to the 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole on Thursday morning.

The area has been stabilized and excavation work started Thursday night, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials aren’t saying when the interstate will reopen because of the weather and the “extensive nature of the repairs,” the department said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

