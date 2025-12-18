AD
‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ among Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2025

todayDecember 18, 2025

Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama is out with a list of his favorite movies of 2025, featuring a mix of blockbusters, independent flicks, foreign films and more.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music,” he shared on social media. “I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”

Making this year’s list are films that have awards buzz, including Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, the horror film Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value, along with the George Clooney flick Jay Kelly and the Aziz Ansari/Seth Rogen comedy Good Fortune.

Also mentioned are Train Dreams and The Secret Agent, South Korean film No Other Choice, the Iranian feature It Was Just An Accident and the documentary Orwell: 2+2+5.

Along with his favorite movies, Obama shares his favorite books and music of the year. You can check out his lists now via his Facebook.

