Buck Country Music News

Six originals, Randy Houser + Hannah McFarland: Riley Green’s deluxe additions

todayAugust 13, 2025

Big Machine

After teasing fans with the news on Tuesday, it’s official: The deluxe version of Riley Green‘s Don’t Mind If I Do will arrive Aug. 29. 

The expanded edition of the 2024 album adds six new songs to the record’s 18 original tracks: “Make It Rain,” which he’s been previewing on his Damn Country Music Tour, “Cowboy As It Gets” with Randy Houser, the duet “I Just Need You” with newcomer Hannah McFarland, “What Am I Supposed to Do Now,” “Bet They’re Biting” and “One to Willie.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Riley Green’s third album, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), which has already been certified Gold: 
“That’s A Mistake”
“Change My Mind”
“Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)”
“Turnin’ Dirt”
“Jesus Saves”
“Too Early To Drink”
“Pick A Place”
“Way Out Here”
“Waitin’ All Day”
“Chip Off The Ol’ Block”
“Alchohall Of Fame”
“Rather Be”
“Good Morning From Mexico”
“Torn”
“Damn Good Day To Leave”
“Looking Back On This”
“Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)”
“Worst Way”
“Make It Rain”
“Cowboy As It Gets (featuring Randy Houser)”
“I Just Need You (featuring Hannah McFarland)”
“What Am I Supposed To Do Now”
“Bet They’re Biting”
“One To Willie”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

