Six shot, including two children, in Washington, DC; suspect vehicle sought: Police

todayApril 11, 2024

DC Police Department

(WASHINGTON) — One person was killed and five others injured, including two children, after gunmen opened fire in a residential area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, police said.

A suspect vehicle is being sought in connection with the shooting, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. ET in the Carver Langston neighborhood in Northeast D.C., on the 1100 block of 21st Street, NE, police said.

Based on preliminary information, the suspects exited a vehicle and “began shooting into the crowd” outside, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

One man was killed in the shooting, Smith said. Two men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy were transferred to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

A 12-year-old boy also arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the shooting, Smith said.

Police said they are searching for a light blue Toyota sedan “possibly occupied with two shooters inside” in connection with the incident.

“This is another example … of violence that we cannot, we just cannot accept in our communities,” Smith said, calling it a “senseless act” of gun violence.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

