AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Sketch like a pro at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

todayJanuary 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

If you’ve been to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, you probably have seen Thomas Hart Benton‘s The Sources of Country Music painting in the Hall of Fame Rotunda. Now, the museum’s giving you a chance to be a pro with its Sketching Like the Masters family program.

On Saturday, January 20, visitors will get the chance to sketch this stunning piece from 360 degrees. Don’t worry about bringing anything or having prior experience because tools and guidance will be provided.

The one-hour event will take place in the Taylor Swift Education Center and will be free for visitors, museum members and children under 18 from several Tennessee counties.

For more information, head to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%