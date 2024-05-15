AD
Rev Rock Report

Slash books three nights on ‘﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

todayMay 15, 2024

Slash is coming to late night TV in a big way.

The Guns N’ Roses rocker will guest on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 20, May 21 and May 22. He’ll be performing songs off his upcoming blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned, alongside house band Cleto and the Cletones.

You can tune in to watch starting at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Orgy of the Damned arrives Friday, May 17. It includes collaborations with AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top‘s Billy F Gibbons and pop star Demi Lovato, among others.

Slash will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

