Slash ’em all: Metallica songs added to ﻿’Beat Saber’﻿ VR game

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has joined the world of Beat Saber.

The VR game tasks players with using virtual blades to slash through blocks to the rhythm of a particular song. With the newly released Metallica pack, you can now do that to tracks including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets” and “Nothing Else Matters.”

“Experience Metallica like never before,” the metal icons say. “Step into virtual reality to experience 17 of your favorite songs on a whole new level inside the award-winning game’s Metallica-inspired world.”

For more info, visit BeatSaber.com.

Other artist’s who’ve collaborated with Beat Saber include Linkin Park, Green Day and Imagine Dragons.