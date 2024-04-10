AD
Rev Rock Report

Slash recreating beloved “Jessica” guitar with Gibson

todayApril 10, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Slash has announced a new signature guitar with Gibson inspired by his beloved “Jessica” Les Paul guitar.

The Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver shredder first got Jessica in 1988, and he’s used it as his main live guitar ever since.

“I take a lot of guitars out on the road, but this still has a very specific sound compared to all the other Les Pauls I have out there,” Slash says.

The Slash Jessica Les Paul Standard can be yours for $3,199. For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Meanwhile, Slash is prepping his new blues covers album, ﻿Orgy of the Damned﻿, due out May 17. He’ll launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

