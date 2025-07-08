AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Slow Horses’ scores season 7 renewal at Apple TV+

todayJuly 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Apple

Slow Horses has scored an early season 7 renewal.

Apple TV+ has renewed the series through its seventh season before its season 5 has even debuted.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller series that also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. Season 7 will adapt the novel Bad Actors from the popular series.

The plot of season 7 will follow Jackson Lamb and his Slow Horses as they go on a “hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” according to an official description from Apple TV+.

Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, the creative director of Apple TV+ in Europe, said.

Season 5 of Slow Horses premieres on Sept. 24. An upcoming sixth season of the series was announced last year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%