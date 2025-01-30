‘Smallville’ actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Smallville alum Tom Welling was arrested Sunday in the early morning hours and charged with driving under the influence, according to a police report obtained by Good Morning America.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Superman/Clark Kent on the long-running series, was also charged with DUI, having a blood alcohol level that exceeded the legal limit of 0.08% in California, the arrest record from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says.

Welling was arrested by police in Yreka, California, at 12:09 a.m., booked at 2:10 a.m. and released at 7:07 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The actor, also known for his roles in Judging Amy, Cheaper by the Dozen and Lucifer, is due back in court on March 11 regarding the charges.

Welling’s arrest occurred the same day he celebrated wife Jessica Welling‘s birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more!” he wrote in the caption. “We love you to the moon and back!”

The couple married in November 2019 and share two sons, 6-year-old Thomson and 3-year-old Rocklin.