Smell me hard and soft: Billie Eilish launching new fragrance Thursday

Touring, winning Oscars, hosting Saturday Night Live, topping the charts — Billie Eilish has so many accomplishments that it’s hard to remember she also has a side hustle as a perfume maker.

She’ll launch her third fragrance, Your Turn, Thursday at noon ET at BillieEilishFragrances.com. Unlike her previous two fragrances, Eilish and Eilish No. 2, the bottle is not in the shape of her own neck and bosom. Instead, Your Turn is packaged in a container that looks like a pair of metal dice stacked on top of each other.

Priced at $90, the fragrance is unisex and is described as “a warm, woody, and fresh scent that blends bright ginger, velvety peach skin, and smooth sandalwood.”

Billie says in a statement on the website, “I’ve always been extremely passionate about scent and love the process of developing something new. I’m excited to share the newest scent and bottle in my fragrance collection, Your Turn.”

Last year while appearing on Chicken Shop Date, Billie said the number one thing she notices about a potential love interest is how they smell.