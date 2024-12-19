Smells like a chart milestone: Nirvana’s ‘﻿Nevermind﻿’ earns 700th week on ﻿’Billboard’﻿ 200

Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Here Nirvana‘s Nevermind is now, entertaining us on the Billboard 200 for a historic amount of time.

The landmark 1991 record has spent its 700th week on the chart, making it only the ninth album in history to reach that milestone.

Pink Floyd‘s The Dark Side of the Moon holds the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard 200, with 990.

Nevermind spends its 700th week on the Billboard 200 at #120. It famously hit #1 in January 1992, dethroning the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

A seminal release of the early ’90s grunge and alternative scene, Nevermind spawned the generational anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on its way to being certified Diamond by the RIAA.